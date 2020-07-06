Nearly half of New Zealand players not happy with Foster appointment

WELLINGTON - Almost half of New Zealand's top flight rugby union players believe New Zealand Rugby (NZR) had not made the right choice in appointing Ian Foster as the All Blacks coach, according to a survey released on Monday.

Media company NZME conducted the anonymous survey of all five Super Rugby teams on a number of topics about the state of the sport in New Zealand, including whether Foster should have succeeded Steve Hansen to the job last December.

The survey found 46% of Super Rugby players felt NZR got the appointment wrong, while 28% said the long-term All Blacks assistant coach had been the right choice.

The remaining 26% said they were comfortable with Foster but not his choice of assistants - John Plumtree, Scott McLeod, Greg Feek and Brad Mooar.

Foster, who has yet to have his first game in charge of the All Blacks, spent eight years as an assistant to Hansen after earlier playing for and coaching the Waikato Chiefs.