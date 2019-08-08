All Blacks coach Steve Hansen on Thursday named his team to take on Australia. Photo: Dan Peled/EPA

SYDNEY – New Zealand coach Steve Hansen named the following team on Thursday for Saturday's Rugby Championship test against Australia in Perth: New Zealand:

15-Beauden Barrett, 14-Ben Smith, 13-Jack Goodhue, 12-Anton Lienert-Brown, 11-Rieko Ioane, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Kieran Read (captain), 7-Sam Cane, 6-Ardie Savea, 5-Sam Whitelock, 4-Scott Barrett, 3-Owen Franks, 2-Dane Coles, 1-Joe Moody.

Replacements: 16-Codie Taylor, 17-Atu Moli, 18-Angus Ta'avao, 19-Patrick Tuipulotu, 20-Matt Todd, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Ngani Laumape, 23-George Bridge.

Michael Cheika named his team to take on the all Blacks. Photo: EPA/Dave Hunt

Meanwhile, in the Wallabies camp, someone whose stock remains high despite a lack of gametime this year is loose forward David Pocock, who has been struggling with a calf injury.

Australia coach Michael Cheika said they had always been focused on getting him back for next week's test in Auckland.

“He's trained all week with the team now,” the coach said. “So he's getting very close. I'm confident he'll be available next week.”

Australia:

15-Kurtley Beale, 14-Reece Hodge, 13-James O'Connor, 12-Samu Kerevi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Christian Lealiifano, 9-Nic White, 8-Isi Naisarani, 7-Michael Hooper (captain), 6-Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, 5-Rory Arnold, 4-Izack Rodda, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Tolu Latu, 1-Scott Sio

Replacements: 16-Folau Fainga'a, 17-James Slipper, 18-Taniela Tupou, 19-Adam Coleman, 20-Luke Jones, 21-Will Genia, 22-Matt Toomua, 23-Tom Banks

Reuters



