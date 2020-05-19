NZ lock in second rower Barrett until next World Cup

WELLINGTON – Lock Scott Barrett has re-signed with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) and the Canterbury Crusaders until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in a boost for new All Blacks coach Ian Foster as he looks ahead to the next global showpiece.

The 26-year-old Barrett is one of three brothers in the All Blacks squad along with flyhalf Beauden and utility back Jordie, all of whom went to last year's World Cup in Japan.

Barrett told reporters of the decision on Tuesday and Foster welcomed the news.

"Scott has already made an outstanding contribution to the team since making his debut back in 2016 and we know the best is yet to come," Foster said in a NZR statement. "It's really exciting for the future having him re-signed."

Foster has inherited an All Blacks team in transition, with several veteran players having moved on or retired following last year's World Cup.