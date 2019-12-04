PRETORIA - Rugby World Cup winners Handre Pollard and Duane Vermeulen were named the kings of Loftus Versfeld at the 2019 Blue Bulls Company Awards in Pretoria last night.
Pollard scooped the BBCo Player of the Year accolade with Vermeulen claiming the Super Rugby Player of the Year award.
The duo, who played an integral part in the Springboks’ successful World Cup campaign, featured in their final match for the Bulls in their Super Rugby quarter-final defeat to the Hurricanes in Wellington.
Pollard joined the Bulls straight out of school and will continue his career with the French club Montpellier.
#Bulls@Altitude … and the Vodacom Bulls and Blue Bulls Player of the year 2019 is… Handre Pollard#BullsFamily pic.twitter.com/2qy0zJt4RX— Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) December 3, 2019