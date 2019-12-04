Pollard and Vermeulen crowned kings of Loftus









Duane Vermeulen claimed the Super Rugby Player of the Year award. Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix PRETORIA - Rugby World Cup winners Handre Pollard and Duane Vermeulen were named the kings of Loftus Versfeld at the 2019 Blue Bulls Company Awards in Pretoria last night. Pollard scooped the BBCo Player of the Year accolade with Vermeulen claiming the Super Rugby Player of the Year award. The duo, who played an integral part in the Springboks’ successful World Cup campaign, featured in their final match for the Bulls in their Super Rugby quarter-final defeat to the Hurricanes in Wellington. Pollard joined the Bulls straight out of school and will continue his career with the French club Montpellier. #Bulls@Altitude … and the Vodacom Bulls and Blue Bulls Player of the year 2019 is… Handre Pollard#BullsFamily pic.twitter.com/2qy0zJt4RX — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) December 3, 2019

Vermeulen made his Super Rugby comeback in a cameo season for the Bulls and will join Japanese club Kubota Spears.

The imposing No 8 made an immense impact at the Bulls along with fellow veteran Schalk Brits this season.

Next year’s captain and vice-captain, Burger Odendaal and Trevor Nyakane, were named Super Rugby Back and Forward of the Year respectively.

#Bulls@Altitude … and the VODACOM SUPER RUGBY FOWARD of the year is…Trevor Nyakane#BullsFamily pic.twitter.com/4fCyZX19w4 — Official Blue Bulls (@BlueBullsRugby) December 3, 2019

Nyakane was one of the shining lights in the Bulls’ campaign, starting in every single match. He was rewarded for his superb form earning a starting berth in the Boks’ opening match of the Rugby World Cup against New Zealand. His tournament was cut short when he injured his calf in the match.





