SALTA – Argentina have named fit-again hooker Agustin Creevy in their run-on XV for The Rugby Championship Test against South Africa in Salta on Saturday.
Creevy sat out last week's Test against Australia because of a shoulder injury. The Argentinian strongman replaces Julian Montoya, who moves to the bench for the hosts final Rugby Championship match at home.
Here's some action from today's #Springbok training at @SanIsidroClub in Buenos Aires.#boksontour📸#StrongerTogether 🇿🇦🏉 pic.twitter.com/lhhf0q1db2— Springboks (@Springboks) August 6, 2019
Argentina:
15 Emiliano Boffelli, 14 Santiago Cordero, 13 Matias Moroni, 12 Jeronimo de la Fuente, 11 Ramiro Moyano, 10 Nicolas Sanchez, 9 Tomas Cubelli; 1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 2 Agustin Creevy, 3 Juan Figallo, 4 Matias Alemanno, 5 Marcos Kremer, 6 Pablo Matera (captain), 7 Javier Ortega Desio, 8 Facundo Isa
Replacements: 16 Julian Montoya, 17 Mayco Vivas, 18 Santiago Medrano, 19 Guido Petti, 20 Tomas Lezana, 21 Gonzalo Bertranou, 22 Benjamin Urdapilleta, 23 Joaquin Tuculet
African News Agency (ANA)