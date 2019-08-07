TOUGH GUY: Agustin Creevy sat out last week's Test against Australia because of a shoulder injury. Photo: Travis Arendse

SALTA – Argentina have named fit-again hooker Agustin Creevy in their run-on XV for The Rugby Championship Test against South Africa in Salta on Saturday.

Creevy sat out last week's Test against Australia because of a shoulder injury. The Argentinian strongman replaces Julian Montoya, who moves to the bench for the hosts final Rugby Championship match at home.