Aphiwe Dyanty in action for the Emirates Lions. Photo: Chris Kotze/BackpagePix

JOHANNESBURG – Springbok wing Aphiwe Dyantyi has returned to the Golden Lions in Johannesburg where he will undergo rehabilitation for a hamstring injury, the Springbok management announced on Monday. The injury has ruled Dyantyi out of the start of the Springboks’ Rugby Championship campaign, which kicks off at Ellis Park in Johannesburg against Australia on Saturday.

The Bok speedster, who won the World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year Award in 2018, picked up the injury during training on Friday and will consult a specialist later on Monday to discuss treatment options and a possible timeframe of return to action.

Bok management confirmed that a replacement for Dyantyi wlll not be called upon as they have sufficient cover in the training squad, who are currently in camp in Johannesburg.

The Boks regrouped in Johannesburg on Sunday evening to continue with their preparations. Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus will announce the Springbok match-day squad on Wednesday.

African News Agency (ANA)