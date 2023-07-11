Springboks and All Blacks each have their own way of preparing for mammoth battle

Durban — The Springboks and the All Blacks have contrasting views on how to use their player reserves in the Rugby Championship but both routes take the teams to a massive showdown in Auckland on Saturday. The Boks opted to split their players into two squads while the New Zealanders went to Argentina with one big group.

The Kiwis returned home to Auckland to the discomforting fact that 13 Boks had been on their turf for almost a week, plotting their downfall, but All Blacks coach Ian Foster feels it is six of one, half a dozen of the other. “Both teams have got different strategies around how to deal with the Championship as part of the road to the World Cup,” Foster said. “We have no regrets. We took a large squad to the Pumas for a reason, even if a dozen players were always going to be in the stands. We wanted the squad to get tight (bond) and I think the time together overseas was invaluable. “The Boks have gone down another road but ultimately it doesn’t change anything,” Foster added. “We will be ready on Saturday for a big game and so will they.”

As it has turned out, Foster will have some fresh troops available for selection. The electric fullback/wing Will Jordan did not travel because of a migraine issue. Fellow winger, Leicester Fainga’anuku also stayed behind to get over a calf strain while two big brooding locks in Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are over niggles that kept them out of the match in Mendoza. The big question for Foster is whether to retain in-form flyhalf Damian McKenzie or bring in regular No 10 Richie Mo’unga. Chiefs flyhalf McKenzie was sensational against the Pumas, orchestrating a flood of tries in the opening half an hour. He cut the defence to shreds.

But there is an argument that the nippy little McKenzie might be outgunned against the Boks and Mo’unga is better suited to this game. The Boks, of course, have their own flyhalf dilemma. They have earmarked Damian Willemse to start this game but Manie Libbok has form and momentum behind him and there must be a strong temptation to continue with the Stormer as opposed to Willemse, who can be erratic. @MikeGreenaway67