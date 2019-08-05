The Springboks will play Argentina in their final Rugby Championship match this weekend. Photo: @Springboks on twitter

CAPE TOWN – Sanzaar on Monday confirmed that French referee Romain Poite will be the referee in charge of Saturday’s crunch match between Argentina and the Springboks. The Springboks’ third Rugby Championship match will be played in Salta.

Englishmen Matthew Carley and Karl Dickson will be the assistant referees, while Rowan Kitt, also from England, will be in the TMO box.

Elsewhere, France’s Jérôme Garcès will be the referee in the match on Saturday between Australia and New Zealand in Perth.

Jaco Peyper (South Africa) and Shuhei Kubo (Japan) will be the assistant referees and Marius Jonker (South Africa) as the TMO.

The Springboks are currently at the top of the Rugby Championship log going into the final round of matches and looking to claim their first Sanzaar crown since 2009.

Saturday's list of officials:

Australia v New Zealand (Optus Stadium, Perth)

Referee: Jerome Garces (France)

AR1: Jaco Peyper (South Africa)

AR2: Shuhei Kubo (Japan)

TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)

Argentina v South Africa (Estadio Ernesto Martearena, Salta)

Referee: Romain Poite (France)

AR1: Matthew Carley (England)

AR2: Karl Dickson (England)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)

