SportRugbyRugby Championship
Springboks players celebrate their victory over the Pumas of Argentina after the Rugby Championship 2019 match between Argentina and South Africa at the Ernesto Martearena stadium, in Salta, Argentina, 10 August 2019. Photo: Jan Touzeau/EPA
Springboks players celebrate their victory over the Pumas of Argentina after the Rugby Championship 2019 match between Argentina and South Africa at the Ernesto Martearena stadium, in Salta, Argentina, 10 August 2019. Photo: Jan Touzeau/EPA

Springboks to kick off Rugby Championship against Argentina

By Reuters Time of article published 3h ago

Share this article:

MELBOURNE - The southern hemisphere's four-nation Rugby Championship will kick off with world champions South Africa playing Argentina in the first match of a double-header at Brisbane's Lang Park on November 7, organisers said on Thursday.

Hosts Australia meet New Zealand in the second match at Lang Park, which also doubles as the third fixture of the Bledisloe Cup, the annual series played between the trans-Tasman nations.

Brisbane will host only the first of six rounds of double-headers, with most matches played in Sydney at Western Sydney Stadium and Stadium Australia.

The fourth round will be played at Newcastle, with the Wallabies playing the Pumas before the Springboks clash with the All Blacks.

Australia play New Zealand in the final round at Stadium Australia, the last of the four Bledisloe Cup matches.

New Zealand host the first Bledisloe match in Wellington on October 11 with the second in Auckland a week later.

With the Covid-19 pandemic limiting international travel, Australia were awarded sole hosting rights of the tournament by governing body SANZAAR.

World champions South Africa playing Argentina in the first match of a double-header at Brisbane's Lang Park on November 7.

The 2020 Rugby Championship fixtures

Round One - Saturday November 7

Venue: Lang Park, Brisbane

Argentina v South Africa

Australia v New Zealand

Round Two - Saturday November 14

Venue: Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney

New Zealand v Argentina

South Africa v Australia

Round Three - Saturday November 21

Venue: Stadium Australia, Sydney

New Zealand v South Africa

Australia v Argentina

Round Four – Saturday November 28

Venue: Newcastle International Sports Centre, Newcastle

Argentina v Australia

South Africa v New Zealand

Round Five – Saturday December 5

Venue: Western Sydney Stadium, Sydney

Argentina v New Zealand

Australia v South Africa

Round Six – Saturday December 12

Venue: Stadium Australia, Sydney

South Africa v Argentina

Australia v New Zealand

Reuters

Share this article:

Related Articles