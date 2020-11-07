SportRugbyRugby Championship
FILE - Reece Hodge kicked 14 points as the Wallabies beat the All Blacks in Brisbane. Photo: RUGBY.com.au/Stuart Walmsley
Wallabies bounce back with 24-22 win over All Blacks

MELBOURNE – Australia held on for a nerve-jangling 24-22 win over New Zealand in Brisbane on Saturday in a spiteful Tri-Nations clash that featured two red cards and bone-jarring tackling.

The All Blacks were reduced to 14 men when trailing 8-5 in the 23rd minute after prop Ofa Tuungafasi was dismissed for a high tackle on debutant winger Liam Wright.

But the Wallabies were unable to exploit the advantage as fiery flanker Lachlan Swinton became the first Australian player to be red-carded on his test debut for planting a shoulder into the jaw of Sam Whitelock 12 minutes later.

All Blacks replacement lock Tupou Vaa'i grabbed a late try to give the visitors hope of snatching a last-gasp win but Wallabies winger Marika Koroibete laid two brilliant tackles in the dying seconds to turn the ball over and secure an epic victory.

