WATCH: All Black coach Ian Foster avoids wholesale changes for Springbok clash

Johannesburg - Ian Foster on Thursday looked every bit like a coach that just selected his last All Black team.

There was no eye contact with reporters in the room. His answers were short and abrupt. And he looked like he hadn't slept in days. The New Zealand press that have travelled to the Highveld certainly believe Saturday's Test against the Springboks at Ellis Park will be Foster's farewell ahead of the home leg of the Rugby Championship. But such is often the way in these helpless cases, the 57-year-old remained defiant and stuck largely to the same players that slumped to a record defeat to the Boks last week in Nelspruit, making just four changes to his starting XV.

There is only a solitary change in the backline with Richie Mo’unga coming in at No 10 for Beauden Barrett who drops to the bench, while there are two new props in Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax. Blindside flank Shannon Frizell swaps with Akira Ioane.

"We felt both Tyrel and Ethan were in really good positions,” Foster said. “It’s a great opportunity for Ethan to switch from that bench, and he’s a strong scrummager. Shannon looked raring to go off the bench and Richie has trained really well and contributed massively behind the scenes. Did we consider other changes? Of course we did. But that’s where we got to.” It is a remarkable show of faith in a group of players that have lost five of their last six Tests. "Everyone keeps putting those stats up. We’re not in that space. When you look at the championship, we’ve dropped the first one. There’s no good lingering on the past. We know we’ve got some development (to do) as a team, and the growth is always hurting. At the same time our goal is to improve, improve, improve, and doing it at Ellis Park is going to be cool," Foster said.

“It’s a clear opportunity. We can’t shirk away or worry about what’s happened in the past. I’ve seen and felt the team grow, and through a bit of adversity you get your character tested. The key is when things don’t go your way not to sulk – woe is me. It’s about being clear and excited about the challenge, but also knowing you’ve got to take small steps.” Foster was also not too perturbed with the changes in the Bok team that sees strongman Duane Vermeulen return at No 8, and hooker Malcolm Marx drop back down to the reserves after playing his 50th Test last week. "It’s a bit like Malcolm Marx going to the bench, it’s back to their formula. (Vermeulen) is a quality player and I’m sure the intentions always were to get him back in there,” Foster said.

“The Boks have got a great one-two punch from their No 8s, so whichever way around it was going to be a challenge. We’ve got great respect for Duane, he’s a great rugby player." All Blacks team: Jordie Barrett, Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Caleb Clarke, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell, Scott Barrett, Sam Whitelock, Tyrel Lomax, Samisoni Taukei'aho, Ethan de Groot Replacements: Codie Taylor, George Bower, Fletcher Newell, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Beauden Barrett, Quinn Tupaea