WATCH: The IOL Sports show previews the Springboks versus All Blacks clash at Ellis Park

IOL Sports Zaahier Adams speaks to New Zealand scribe Marc Hinton from Stuff.co.nz , hoping to gain insight into the beleaguered All Blacks psyche at the moment. Also joining the conversation is IOL Sports rugby writer Mike Greenaway.

Johannesburg - As anticipation reaches fever pitch ahead of the Rugby Championship clash between South Africa and New Zealand at Ellis Park on Saturday, the IOL Sport show discusses what to expect from the crunch encounter.

The Boks really are not going to get a better shot at a double KO of their old enemy in a hurry because the rugby world only gets the All Blacks in a vulnerable state once a decade, and only for a month or two before they reinvent themselves.

To illustrate, the last time the Boks beat the All Blacks on successive weekends, in 2009, the Kiwis went home, corrected some basics in their game such as handling the Boks’ aerial game, and rebounded to win the 2011 and 2015 World Cups.

In 2022, it is déjà vu, with the All Blacks seeming to have unlearned their skills in the air, and a number of Springboks have said this week that it is not if, but when, the All Blacks rediscover their mojo.