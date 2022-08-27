Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

We go again, says delighted Argentina coach Michael Cheika after triumph over All Blacks

Argentina’s head coach Michael Cheika walks onto the field after a win in the rugby union Test match against New Zealand at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday

Argentina’s head coach Michael Cheika walks onto the field after a win in the rugby union Test match against New Zealand at Orangetheory Stadium in Christchurch on Saturday. Photo: Marty Melville/AFP

Published 2h ago

Share

Christchurch — Michael Cheika was clearly delighted with his Argentina team after their maiden victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand on Saturday, but said it was vital they were ready to go again against the same opposition in Hamilton next week.

The former Wallabies coach was unapologetic about his enthusiastic celebrations of the Pumas' 25-18 victory at Christchurch Stadium, which put them top of the Rugby Championship after three rounds.

Story continues below Advertisement

"For those Argentina boys, that's historic for them and I want them to enjoy it," he said. "It's a first for me too, I've never won a Test match in New Zealand.

"I'm looking to grow the team, particularly towards the World Cup, and what's important for us now is getting ready for next week, because they're going to come back with every piece of artillery they've got, and we've got to find a way to handle that and give something back."

Cheika, who has now overseen four wins from six matches in his first season in charge of the Pumas, said he had not held back in his pre-match and half-time team talks.

More on this

"They are guys who haven't won a lot of Rugby Championship games, and maybe do not have a lot of self belief," he said. "So you've got to bring (emotion) as well as the technical to make them believe in themselves.

"We knew we had to bring intensity, we knew they had a bit of pressure on them, so we had to try and build on that, and then just take it from there and see where the game lands," Cheika said.

Like their first ever victory over the All Blacks in Sydney two years ago, when Cheika was a consultant with the team, Saturday's victory was built on an incredible defensive effort.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cheika paid credit to his new defensive coach, Dave Kidwell, for what he had brought to the team.

Kidwell was born in Christchurch and has a mural in the city honouring his days as a player and coach with the New Zealand rugby league team.

"It was awesome, the guys have been building week by week, and this is just the result of the hard work they've been doing," Kidwell said.

Story continues below Advertisement

"It's all about the connection in the line and moving as one, making sure we're tackling well. It's pretty simple."

While Kidwell confessed to having some mixed feelings as a "Maori boy at heart", there were no such conflicts for Argentina's Pablo Matera, who played the last Super Rugby season for the Christchurch-based Canterbury Crusaders.

"It's like a dream come true," said the inspirational number eight.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Being able to beat the All Blacks for the first time in our history on New Zealand ground is very special, and to do it in Christchurch, a place that I love, a place that I feel like is home, is even more special," Matera said.

AFP

Related Topics:

Los PumasAll BlacksRugby

Share

Recent stories by:

Reuters