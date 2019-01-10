Jurie Roux will go to court in May to respond to a damages claim of over R30 million from Stellenbosch University. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Jurie Roux will have his day in court in May in relation to a damages claim of over R30 million from Stellenbosch University. Current SA Rugby Union chief executive Roux worked for the university previously as a senior director in the finance department, while he was also the chairman of Stellenbosch’s rugby club, Maties.

News24 reported on Thursday that Roux’s attorney, Frikkie Erasmus, said that the Western Cape High Court had set a trial date of Monday, May 13.

Erasmus said that pre-trial issues would be sorted out between Roux and Stellenbosch University in February.

News24 stated that a report by audit firm KPMG – which was attached to a notice by the university that was lodged at the court in October 2017 – claimed that Roux “misrepresented the university’s funds (including by, without evidence of authorisation, reallocating reserves of the university for expenditure), entered into unauthorised agreements on behalf of the university, did not act in the best interests of the university, and potentially benefited personally from university funds”.

Roux, who has also been a vice president of the WP Rugby Football Union, has denied any wrongdoing.

The KPMG report also alleges that Roux used software that “concealed the movement of funds” between accounts that he had access to, and that these movements “decreased the (university) council’s reserves by R35.3m from 2002 to 2010”.

Roux’s Stellenbosch University colleague at the time, Chris de Beer, was dismissed by the university after being found to have channelled funds from Roux to irregularly funded bursaries and unused or old student fee accounts.

IOL Sport