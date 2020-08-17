Rugby coaches are key in equipping young players to shine

CAPE TOWN - Has South African schools rugby become too professional? Are our boys specialising too early? There has been an increased focus on these questions in South Africa in recent years, and while opinions will naturally differ, it's certainly a topic for good reason. South African schools rugby is regarded as the strongest in the world and boys are offered professional contracts while still at school, with many joining a union or overseas club straight out of matric. But is it healthy for these players? Or can it be seen as a case of rugby becoming a job too soon, and should the enjoyment factor be a bigger, well, factor? Former UCT Ikeys coach Kevin Musikanth - while he acknowledges that something like early specialisation comes with no shortage of possible 'for and against' points - believes that some attention should also fall on coaches and their role in equipping talented youngsters on how to deal whatever comes with focusing on rugby early, something he doesn't necessarily see as a negative.

“The idea of early specialisation is a really difficult one. The reality is sport has become professional, and this isn’t me saying kids shouldn’t be kids, but if one thinks about it academically when you get to Grade 10 you have to make a choice on what you want to study and you pick your subjects according to that in order to progress in your assumed future career, but in some instances the same decisions around sport are frowned upon," Musikanth said.

“I think the question as coaches we should be asking ourselves are whether we are really mentoring youngsters on being professionals. Are we giving them all the guidance around what it’s like to be a professional player, what your stop-gaps need to be if you don’t really make it or if you don’t get picked in a particular season, these are the things I think should be given attention as coaches.”

“Deciding early to follow your dreams is not a question of whether it’s good or it’s bad, ambition is something that burns deep inside a young rugby player and once it is a real thing and we need to be real about it and do what’s best for those talented young players who truly believe they can make a career out of sport."

Musikanth: An early focus on the sport of choice allows a player the opportunity to craft their rugby-specific skills. Photo: BackpagePix

Musikanth added that an early focus on the sport of choice allows a player the opportunity to craft their rugby-specific skills.

“We are sitting in a situation where we have to come to terms with the fact that it’s one of the biggest sports in the world, that it’s a professional game, we’re the world champions and we have a wonderful schooling system, our players are wanted right around the world; like it or not... its a reality. Like Brazilian soccer players are wanted all round the world, so are South African rugby players.

“Messi and Ronaldo wouldn’t be champions if they didn’t follow their dreams and have people pushing them. Yes, there is going to be an element of them that might not be well rounded, but look at where they are now.

Maybe, as a coach, you’re sitting with a superstar that you owe to the world of rugby. Stars deserve to shine bright, our job is to do everything we can to nurture talent while coaching the player and mentoring the person.

"I find it contradictory how some coaches say it’s bad to specialise in rugby. What if you discouraged a player who could have been the next Dan Carter? Nothing will change in the life of the coach, but you may just have taken away a platform that was necessary to make a potential star shine."

Musikanth: There is naturally a stigma attached to the word ‘professional’ if he is under the age of 19. Photo: Gary Van Wyk

Many who are against schoolboy professionalism would argue that the trend is partly to blame for things such as the use of performance-enhancing drugs in younger age groups. Musikanth, though, maintains that there are also strong positives and reiterated the role of coaches in talented young players' development and progress.

“There is naturally a stigma attached to the word ‘professional’ if he is under the age of 19. There are always exceptions to every rule. Rugby and potential are not things that we can learn from a textbook. Stigmas exist and the critic will always have an opinion.”

“In the end talent is a wonderful gift and despite the pitfalls that exist, it is a privilege to be a positive influence in being able to nurture talent. There are dangers that lurk in all spheres of life, we have no guarantees that everything will always work out, but nobody ever changed the world without daring boldly.”

“When talking about these points we’re not talking about the average young rugby player, we’re talking about the exceptional talent, and saying specialization is bad is like saying ‘be careful of being too exceptional, just in case you fail’.

Musikanth: Talent is a wonderful gift and it is a privilege to be a positive influence in being able to nurture talent. Photo: Kevin Musikanth on facebook

“Of course any extra ordinary player will be treated differently, looked at differently and potential hazards that the average player may not have will exist for the exception, but I believe that destiny is a powerful tool and stoking the fire to someone's hopes and dreams should be a positive thing.”

"When we think of rockstars we often think about their trials and tribulations, the bad stuff and many a young talented musicians grows up too quickly or perhaps follow the paths they shouldn’t have travelled.

Sometimes the rock star doesn’t have the fairytale ending, but what songs would we all sing too if we took away their platform to shine."

