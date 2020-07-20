Rugby is poorer without passionate Kaunda - Parliamentary of South Africa

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has added its voice to that of the broader rugby community in South Africa, mourning the passing of much-loved broadcaster and commentator Kaunda Ntunja on Monday.

“The committee is saddened by the news and sends condolences to the family and relatives, colleagues at SuperSport and the rugby community at large,” said chairperson Ms. Beauty Dlulane.

“Zizi, as he was affectionately known, lived for rugby and was such an entertaining isiXhosa commentator who, without a doubt, attracted the interest of many South Africans into the game. His passing is such a loss."

“The depth of his understanding of the rugby game was so deep and often reflected in his analytical commentary. Rugby is poorer without Kaunda.”

Several former players as well as colleagues took to social media to express their condolences.