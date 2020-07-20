Rugby is poorer without passionate Kaunda - Parliamentary Sport Committee
CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture has added its voice to that of the broader rugby community in South Africa, mourning the passing of much-loved broadcaster and commentator Kaunda Ntunja on Monday.
“The committee is saddened by the news and sends condolences to the family and relatives, colleagues at SuperSport and the rugby community at large,” said chairperson Ms. Beauty Dlulane.
“Zizi, as he was affectionately known, lived for rugby and was such an entertaining isiXhosa commentator who, without a doubt, attracted the interest of many South Africans into the game. His passing is such a loss."
“The depth of his understanding of the rugby game was so deep and often reflected in his analytical commentary. Rugby is poorer without Kaunda.”
Several former players as well as colleagues took to social media to express their condolences.
Former Blitzboks stalwart Vuyo Zangqa posted:
The Springbok Women's Zinhle Ndawonde:
The legacy he created will forever live ❤️— Vuyo Zangqa (@vuyozangqa) July 20, 2020
What a man 🙏🏽 #BigBear
Former colleague Tando Manana posted the following together with some images:
Waking up to such sad news😞 💔💔 condolences to the family, May his soul RIP🙏 https://t.co/cTqTCNKsOs— Zinhle (@zinhlendawonde) July 20, 2020
Another well-known sport broadcaster Robert Marawa said:
It's with sadness that we all have to digest the tragic news of Kaunda Ntunja passing— ThandoManana (@TandoManana) July 20, 2020
He was friend in & outside RUGBY. We debated famously on Room Dividers & we respected each other as people who knew the game
His family has lost Iqhawe. Indoda enobunganga. Rest Easy Zizi💔😭 pic.twitter.com/bMV7HRPgVF
Jonathan Mokuena, a former player-turned-coach posted:
U can never script the brilliant articulation of this historical SA rugby moment. and trust me he was that brilliant behind the mic.... In the same light, u can never script this life journey....Hamba kahle Tata💔 Ur family has endured such pain recently..#RIPKaundaNtunja 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/oNcH3Cyhn9— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 20, 2020
Spoke to you on friday, not knowing it will be our last talk. Hamba kahli Boeta 🙏💔 pic.twitter.com/YNj1qUlHCA— Jonathan Mokuena (@jonathanmokuena) July 20, 2020