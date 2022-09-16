Rugby Tens Champs following hot on the heels of Rugby World Cup Sevens

Cape Town — After staging the Rugby World Cup (RWC) Sevens feast in grand style, South Africa will host the Rugby Tens Championship (R10C) in Pretoria and Cape Town next month. Several RWC Sevens players will also feature in the 10s (the hybrid of 15’s and 7’s) competition after the weeklong festival in Cape Town earlier this month.

Story continues below Advertisement

Mathrin Simmers, Felicia Jacobs (SA Women) and Jack Rampton (Jamaica) are among the first RWC Sevens players that have been confirmed. More names will be released on Monday after contracts have been finalised. There are several Sevens’ legends on the technical staff of the teams, with Fiji’s Waisale Serevi heading the list of luminaries.

Serevi, a World Rugby Hall of Famer, has won every accolade in Sevens and he’ll be heading up the San Clemente Rhinos men’s team as head coach. Blitzbok heroes Cecil Afrika (assistant coach, Cape Town Wild Dogs) and Frankie Horne (head coach Rhinos Women) will also help groom the talents during the championship. The South African-born Daniel van der Merwe, who has represented Scotland more than 60 times in internationals, has been named the head coach of the Serengeti Elephants men’s team.

Story continues below Advertisement

The action starts on the weekend of October 7 – 8, at the Harlequins Rugby Club and Loftus Versfeld Stadium. The competition provides for men, women and under-18 boys and girls. The next weekend, October 14 – 15, the action moves to Cape Town, where the famous Danie Craven Stadium in the Winelands will be the host centre. Tickets are R50 and will be available at the gate.

Story continues below Advertisement

The five competing franchises this year are Balkans Honey Badgers, Blue Bulls Rugby Union, Cape Town Wild Dogs, San Clemente Rhinos, and Serengeti Elephants. All franchises will field teams in the four divisions. It is the first time the Blue Bulls will be participating.

Story continues below Advertisement

“R10C is an exciting concept in sport. It brings equality for men and women at various levels including compensation structure,” said R10C co-founder and president of the Blue Bulls Rugby Union, Willem Strauss. “It’s a unique development pathway for boys and girls, and it creates opportunities for diverse competition with players from countries such as New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, USA, Ireland, Kenya, Portugal, Sweden, South Africa and more.” Priding itself on being driven by the mantra of ‘Rugby. Equality. Entertainment’, the Rugby Tens Championship has an inclusive culture throughout the organisation and offers men, women, and youth players the chance to develop alongside people from diverse backgrounds across the world.

“We had an extraordinary representation of 30 countries at the R10C event in Portugal in November 2021, with numerous players going on to sign for professional terms or achieve international honours,” said Andreea Trufasu, co-founder and CEO of the Rugby Tens Championship. Trufasu is more famously known as a Romanian swimmer who competed at the 1996 Olympic Games “We are very excited to see rugby players from all over the world come together in South Africa to build on the success of the European event.

“We continue to promote equality and positive social impact through sport with meaningful assignments such as Frankie Horne and Cecil Afrika, the Blitzbokke legends, in charge of coaching women’s teams. Rugby Tens Championship’s co-founder SA-born Derek Nellmapius said he was delighted to bring the competition to his home “South Africa has a strong and proud rugby heritage, and they will be a great host to the R10C.

“After our experiences in Portugal and the feedback we have received, we are confident that there is a very bright future for the Rugby Tens Championship. “I look forward to bringing such opportunities to my home country as well.” Nellmapius has been a key figure in the high-performance development of youth rugby in the country.