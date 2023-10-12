New Zealand's starting XV in Saturday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final with Ireland shows six changes from the one that began the 73-0 drubbing of Uruguay. Head coach Ian Foster recalled Ethan de Groot, Ardie Savea, Aaron Smith, Rieko Ioane and the Barrett brothers, Scott and Beauden.

The latter two join sibling Jordie in the starting XV. Sam Cane captains the side and will be bidding to avoid becoming the first All Blacks captain to lose three Tests to the Irish. Ireland inflicted two defeats on Cane and the three-time world champions in last year's historic 2-1 series win in New Zealand.

The Irish are likely to start marginal favourites at the Stade de France as they seek an 18th successive Test win. Unlike the Irish, the All Blacks lost one of their pool games, going down to a 27-13 defeat in the opener against hosts France.

The New Zealanders — who beat the Irish at the same stage of the tournament in 2019 — bounced back to inflict heavy pool-stage defeats on Italy, Namibia and Uruguay. Team (15-1) Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Leicester Fainga'anuku; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea, Sam Cane (capt), Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick; Tyrel Lomax, Codie Taylor, Ethan de Groot