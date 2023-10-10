Ben O’Keefe to take charge of Springboks’ Rugby World Cup quarter-final against hosts France

New Zealand referee Ben O’Keefe has been appointed to take charge of the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup quarter-final clash against hosts France on Sunday. One of O’Keefe’s previous assignments in France was the Springboks’ Pool B clash against Ireland. He will be assisted by assistant referees Paul Williams and James Doleman, while Brendon Pickerill will be the TMO.

France will be delighted with O’Keefe’s appointment as he was in charge of their demolition of England in this year’s Six Nations. However, he was also in charge of the Springboks’ last two victories over the Wallabies in the Rugby Championship. The other refereeing appointments will see South Africa’s only officials, Jaco Peyper and Marius Jonker as the referee and TMO during the clash between Wales and Argentina.

The clash between between New Zealand’s All Blacks and world number one Ireland will be officiated by Wayne Barnes, while France’s Mathieu Raynal will be responsible for Fiji’s game against England. The Springboks’ big clash against the hosts in Paris will kick off at 9pm on Sunday evening.