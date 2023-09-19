Centre Danco Burger replaced the injured Le Roux Malan in one of nine changes to the Namibia side named on Thursday to face hosts France's at the Rugby World Cup this week. Malan suffered a fracture and dislocation to his right ankle in last Friday's heavy loss to New Zealand.

The match was delayed for several minutes as Malan received on-pitch treatment in Toulouse. Captain Johan Deysel, at outside centre, and wing Gerswin Mouton are among three backs to keep their spots for Thursday's game in Marseille, while the other, Cliven Loubser switches from full-back to fly-half. Among the forwards to keep their places, Prince Gaoseb shifts across the backrow to No.8 while Johan Retief will pack down at openside flanker instead of lock. Johan 'Aranos' Coetzee keeps the tighthead prop shirt.

Namibia, in their seventh World Cup, have lost all 24 previous matches. The closest they have come to victory was a one-point defeat by Georgia in 2015. After facing Les Bleus they end their Pool A campaign against Uruguay on September 27.

Team (15-1) Andre van der Berg; Gerswin Mouton, Johan Deysel (capt), Danco Burger, JC Greyling; Cliven Loubser, Jacques Theron; Prince Gaoseb, Johan Retief, Max Katjijeko; Adriaan Ludick, Mahepisa Tjeriko; Aranos Coetzee, Louis van der Westhuizen, Desiderius Sethie