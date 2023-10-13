The Springboks will have their work cut out for them if they want to topple France in Sunday’s World Cup quarter-final in Paris. But thanks to four matches varying in difficulty during the pool phase, they should be able to handle whatever the home team throws at them at the Stade de France (kick-off 9pm).

We looked at five vital areas the Boks will have to dominate to be victorious ... It will all start upfront for both sides. The Springboks waxed lyrical about the world-class forward pack the French possess and how they are looking forward to matching up against some of the best in world rugby. And the South Africans have a certain standard to maintain regarding scrummaging.

They were dominant for most of the group phase in this facet, even though they’ve lost the services of hooker Malcolm Marx. The dominant scrum is not only needed for a potential three points but also when they are on their tryline defending a five-metre scrum and wanting to turn possession over. The Boks are up against some of the best breakdown players in the world, with loose forward Gregory Alldritt leading his side’s hunt for the ball on the ground with his 114kg, 1.91m frame.

It’s going to take a lot from the likes of captain Siya Kolisi, lock Eben Etzebeth and the rest of the pack to secure the ball at the breakdown for SA but Kolisi’s role as the player who disrupts the opposition breakdowns will be crucial too. If Kolisi and Co can stop the French from generating quick ball from the rucks, it will halt the momentum of their dangerous backline.

The two go hand in hand and without a solid line-out base, the Springboks won’t be able to get their devastating maul going.

Hooker Bongi Mbonambi will have to be pinpoint when it comes to throwing in at the lineout. It can and will get really loud in the Stade de France, so being able to communicate effectively will be crucial in securing the ball. That will allow the Boks to decide if they want to play off first-phase ball and let the backline do their magic, or set up a maul. That last failed rolling maul that cost them at the death against Ireland in the group stage cannot be repeated.

Another strong pillar of the world champions during the group stages was their kicking. Whether it was kicking for space, kicking to put opposition sides under pressure, or kicking on the attack, the kicks have been accurate. Maybe not the ones at goal against Ireland but that was fixed against Tonga.

South Africa have an abundance of good kick-chasers. Take Etzebeth at kick-offs and Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse with cross-field and boxkicks. So, there is no reason why they cannot dominate with the boot. Yes, there has been talk about how the Boks have been relying less on their forwards and altered a thing or two to move away from just a solid defensive game to get wins. But on Sunday the best defence will most probably clinch the quarter-final in Paris.