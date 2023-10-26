Donovan Goliath on his unique brand of humour and bringing ‘Sister Bettina’ to Springboks locker room

Local comedian Donovan Goliath is serving Rugby World Cup content, showcasing his creative knack. Goliath has had fans in stitches with his skits and graphics that have been aligned with the games. With a ‘local is lekker’ feel, one wouldn't be wrong for thinking he had a content plan in place at the first whistle.

“Haha not at all,” he admitted. “A lot of it has been reactive and just playing off of and being inspired by the hype and energy during this time.” Goliath, in his capacity as a creative consultant, has added some of his razzle to content that we are currently seeing. “Everything that was dope was probably me but you’d never know,” he coughed and laughed.

“The other trick is to be incredibly reactive and put it out almost immediately,” he advised. In August, Goliath took a family holiday to Paris and introduced his followers to Donny Custard - a South African bringing that Mzansi flavour to Paris. The creative was dubbed “Donny Custard” by a friend’s little sister when he was younger and it became the perfect character for his tourist adventures.

Goliath posted skits of “Donny Custard’s” adventures in Paris, where Custard gave his unfiltered review of Paris - the silent thoughts of many tourists. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Donovan Goliath | CREATOR (@donovangoliath)

“I would love to do a Donny Custard travel show,” shared Goliath. “I think it will be a refreshing, real take on travel content,” he added. For the highly anticipated Rugby World Cup final when South Africa defends their championship against New Zealand, Goliath will be watching the game with his family and will braaing as he has done for every Springbok game.