Five head-to-head battles in Springboks, England Rugby World Cup semi-final

It is the collective team effort that will win the game for either South Africa or England in Saturday night’s Rugby World Cup semi-final, but individual battles across the park are also part of it. We looked at five key match-ups that could sway the outcome at the Stade de France (9pm kick-off).

Manie Libbok v Owen Farrell It is one of the most popular Springboks up against the man Bok supporters love to hate. Many of us were hoping André Esterhuizen could play this game to run over the sulky Farrell, but Libbok dancing past him will be just as good. Damian de Allende v Manu Tuilagi

Every international rugby team, barring the Boks, boasts at least one Samoan. Ireland use Bundee Aki at No 12 to give them go-forward and England use Tuilagi in the same way. The problem for England is that opposite Tuilagi is a man in rich form, both on attack and defence. My money is on De Allende to win this battle and have another stormer. Eben Etzebeth v Maro Itoje

One of the sideshows of the British & Irish Lions series was Itoje trying to rattle the Bok bruiser. Etzebeth shrugged off Itoje’s attempts, grinned, and put him on his backside. Itoje is a great athlete, but as an enforcer, he is a pretender up against the champion. Damian Willemse v Freddie Steward

Steward has come into the England side at fullback for Marcus Smith to give his team a physical presence and authority in the aerial battle. It is an important selection, because Steward is exceptional in the air. Willemse is not too shabby himself, but he knows he has to kick wisely to avoid giving Steward counter-attacking opportunities.

Frans Malherbe v Joe Marler The joke goes that there is still one Frans (France) in the World Cup and what an important Frans it is. The cliché is that it all starts up front and, specifically, at tighthead prop. Malherbe, despite or because of his portly presence, is a scrumming machine and in the 2019 final, this particular match-up ended badly for Marler and England. Marler has a big mouth, but can he match it with a commanding scrumming performance against the unsmiling Malherbe?