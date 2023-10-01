Five key player matchups that can decide do-or-die clash between the Springboks and Tonga

The Springboks are bracing for a heavyweight bout with Tonga in their final Pool B World Cup match in Marseille tonight (9pm kickoff). A bonus-point victory is a non-negotiable for the world champions to progress to the quarter-finals, but they are also looking to regain momentum for the rest of the tournament after falling to Ireland.

We looked at five key player matchups for this do-or-die clash at the Stade Velodrome... Ox Nche v Ben Tameifuna They have a weight difference of almost 40kg, but don’t for one second think that Ox Nche will be intimidated by the monstrous size of Tonga captain and tighthead prop Ben Tameifuna.

Nche will be licking his lips at the prospect of testing himself against the Tongan scrum, and judging by how he’s gone in previous World Cup matches, the islanders are in for a serious duel at the set-piece. The Bok loosehead is also an energetic carrier, and his work off the ball will be vital as well in his side’s quest for a four-try bonus-point win. Tameifuna comes with all the experience, and if he can anchor the Tongan scrum, it will go a long way in helping them contain the power of the Bok engine.

The skipper also loves to carry the ball up, and it will take a few defenders to stop him if he gets going. Marvin Orie v Sam Lousi Bok No 5 Marvin Orie’s Stormers connection with hooker Deon Fourie will be vital in securing the lineouts for the Springboks.

They’ve won the United Rugby Championship together, but it will be the first time the two combine as the primary lineout thrower and caller. If the Boks want to get their maul going, the communication from Orie will be key. But he will also want to show his workhorse side, and the Springboks played him as a link between the forwards and backs quite brilliantly in Tests ahead of the World Cup.

Orie will want to continue his consistently good performances for the national side. Lousi knows that it’s an inexperienced Bok lineout, and he will do anything to disrupt the world champions’ flow in this department. Tonga will also look to him as one of their primary ball-carriers on attack.

Cobus Reinach v Augustine Pulu They would’ve played against each other in Super Rugby, so will be familiar with each other. Both are nippy and agile scrumhalves who thrive on front-foot ball from their forwards.

And they love to get their backlines on the run if they get quick possession. Reinach can put another good foot forward in securing a spot in the Bok match-23 for the playoffs. His attacking play is excellent, so with an eye on the quarter-final, Reinach’s tactical kicking will come under scrutiny against Tonga.

Should he put in a good performance, the Bok brainstrust will have a difficult time selecting the scrumhalves going forward. Pulu will most likely try and put the Springboks under pressure with quickfire passes to his forwards and backs. If he gets his players away, South Africa’s defence will have to be up to standard to stop them.

Handré Pollard v William Havili Flyhalf will arguably be the position under the most scrutiny come kickoff, and South Africa’s No 10 will have the most weight on his shoulders out of the two. It is Pollard’s return game after a long Test-level layoff, and the Boks have been struggling for points off the kicking tee in their previous clashes.

So, he will almost solely be judged on his kicking at goal. And with the way Manie Libbok has been attacking as flyhalf, there’s a certain standard that Pollard will have to uphold too. If he can’t replicate it, questions will be asked about his ability with ball-in-hand.

Havili is an elusive attacker, and he will take on the Boks’ defensive line, while looking to set his centres and outside backs away in space. Canan Moodie v Malakai Fekitoa Student against experience.

Both are brilliant attackers, but the Boks will rely on Moodie’s defensive reads to shut down Fekitoa and the rest of the Tongan backline when they want to run at the world champions. Moodie has grown in leaps and bounds in the No 13 jersey, and although selected as a wing in the squad, he is way more effective at outside centre for South Africa. He will be a crucial cog in the Bok defence system to stop Tonga from gaining any momentum, especially with the deceptive Fekitoa, who will seek any opportunity to get the ball to his wings.