Saturday, September 9, 2023

France's Jonathan Danty available again after injury

France’s Jonathan Danty will be available for the hosts' next World Cup match

France’s Jonathan Danty will be available for the hosts' next World Cup match after overcoming a hamstring injury that kept him out of their opener against New Zealand. Photo: Gaizka Iroz/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

France centre Jonathan Danty will be available for the hosts' next Rugby World Cup pool stage match after overcoming a hamstring injury, assistant coach Laurent Labit said on Saturday.

The powerful 30-year-old missed Friday's sensational 27-13 victory over three-time champions New Zealand in the tournament's opening match, with Yoram Moefana replacing him.

France next play minnows Uruguay in Lille on Thursday.

"Jonathan should be back next week. He worked very well with the physios and his club," said Labit.

"We could have played him yesterday but that would have been taking a risk for the rest of the competition.

"He trained almost normally at the end of the week, he will be in contention for Thursday's match in Lille."

Back row forward Anthony Jelonch, who has been out since rupturing his cruciate knee ligament in February, will also be available to make his return.

"We will have a meeting tomorrow (Monday) with the coaches to see if we pick him," said attack coach Labit.

AFP

