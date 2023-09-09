France's Jonathan Danty available again after injury

France centre Jonathan Danty will be available for the hosts' next Rugby World Cup pool stage match after overcoming a hamstring injury, assistant coach Laurent Labit said on Saturday. The powerful 30-year-old missed Friday's sensational 27-13 victory over three-time champions New Zealand in the tournament's opening match, with Yoram Moefana replacing him.

France next play minnows Uruguay in Lille on Thursday. "Jonathan should be back next week. He worked very well with the physios and his club," said Labit. "We could have played him yesterday but that would have been taking a risk for the rest of the competition.

"He trained almost normally at the end of the week, he will be in contention for Thursday's match in Lille." Back row forward Anthony Jelonch, who has been out since rupturing his cruciate knee ligament in February, will also be available to make his return.