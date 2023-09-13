Independent Online
Independent Online | Sport
Independent Online

Wednesday, September 13, 2023

France's Raphael Ibanez has 'no doubts' about Bastien Chalureau moving on from racism outcry

France's lock Bastien Chalureau signs autographs for supporters after a training session at the Stade du Parc in Rueil-Malamaison

France's lock Bastien Chalureau signs autographs for supporters after a training session at the Stade du Parc in Rueil-Malamaison. Photo: Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP

Published 3h ago

France team manager Raphael Ibanez said on Wednesday he has "no doubts" about Bastien Chalureau's ability to move on from the controversy around his inclusion in their Rugby World Cup squad.

Lock Chalureau, 31, has been named on the bench for Thursday's game with Uruguay in Lille, his first appearance since the outcry around his involvement with Les Bleus.

Montpellier's Chalureau is appealing against a six-month prison sentence for a racially motivated attack in 2020 with politicians calling for him to be dropped from the squad.

"He's prepared professionally, as part of the squad," former France captain Ibanez told reporters.

"I have no specific doubts. It hasn't crossed my mind.

"What matters is that he plays to his potential with all his team-mates.

"He is highly motivated to respond to the expectation of the squad," he added.

France are second in Pool A after last week's tournament-opening win over New Zealand and also play Namibia and Italy in the group stage.

AFP

