Monday, September 11, 2023

French investigation opened after Irish rugby fan raped in Bordeaux

Ireland's supporters queue to enter the stadium ahead of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup Pool B match between Ireland and Romania at Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux, south-western France

French prosecutors opened an investigation Monday after an Irish rugby supporter said she was raped in Bordeaux at the start of the Rugby World Cup. Picture: Romain Perrocheau/AFP

Published 1h ago

French prosecutors opened an investigation Monday after an Irish rugby supporter said she was raped in Bordeaux at the start of the Rugby World Cup hosted by France.

The incident happened late on Saturday in the wake of Ireland's victory over Romania in the southwestern city, with the victim found by a group of fans from Wales, whose team took on Fiji in the city a day later, prosecutors said.

She then gave evidence at her rented apartment to Irish police who have been specially deployed in the city for the World Cup.

According to the victim's statements, she was sexually assaulted "by several perpetrators", who then fled.

Forensic tests are ongoing and images from the area's video protection cameras are also being studied in order to find the attackers, prosecutors said.

More to follow

AFP

Related Topics:

RWC 2023RugbyWorld RugbyTest MatchesRapeGender-Based ViolenceRugbyWorldCup