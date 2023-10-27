Here’s where you can watch the Rugby World Cup final and feel that ubuntu spirit

The Rugby World Cup games have the whole country in a tight grip and it’s pretty understandable the Springboks are playing in the final. If the nail-biting, blood racing semi-final was anything to go, Mzansi and the world is in store for quite the game.

The rugby games have been bringing people together from all parts of the world and even here at home. Every other weekend it’s been “let’s have a braai, the Boks are playing or let's go out to watch the game?“ Watching the game with other South Africans and supporting the national team is a different kind of vibe with the patriotic spirit buzzing around.

If you are considering joining your fellow Springbok supporters and cheering on the Bokke, here are locations across the country that will be screening the final. Eight of the biggest shopping malls in South Africa are part of the MTN Springbok Fan Malls. Menlyn Park (Pretoria), Mall of Africa, Nelson Mandela Square, Eastgate (Johannesburg), Gateway (Durban), Mimosa Mall (Bloem), as well as Canal Walk and Tyger Valley Shopping Centre (Cape Town).

Bring your cheers, your colours, and your unwavering enthusiasm as we rally behind South Africa in this epic Rugby World Cup. Kick-off is at 9pm. GAUTENG

Montecasino Come and enjoy the final in front of the big screen on the piazza or book a table at any of the surrounding restaurants for a bird’s eye view. Free seating in front of the screen is limited.

Red Bull SoundClash takes over Pretoria's Sun Bet Arena and while you are enjoying the fire performances you can catch the rugby action on the big screen at the venue. African Throne World Tour Johannesburg If you are going to Cassper Nyovest and Nasty C’s Joburg tour stop then don’t worry as there will be a fan park experience live screening at Mary Fitzgerald Square.

DURBAN Gateway Mall is all things rugby with the pre-match entertainment kicking off from 19:00 at the cinema level. Giveaways and prizes will be presented by Styles Mbatha. CAPE TOWN

The City will be buzzing with fan experiences all over for rugby fans to enjoy even at the Abantu concert at the DHL Stadium. “It’s with great pleasure and excitement that we announce the country’s biggest fan park and World Cup Final screening at the DHL Stadium. We will be screening the full game,” Zakes Bantwini announced earlier this year. At the V&A Waterfront there will be multiple screens around Makers Landing, making sure fans don’t miss a moment of the action.