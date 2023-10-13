Ireland focused on World Cup future not past failures, says Doris

The Ireland team that confronts New Zealand in Saturday's Rugby World Cup quarter-final is brimming with "confidence" and "belief" and ready to take the Irish into the semi-finals for the first time, said Caelan Doris. The Irish went out at the quarter-final stage in 2019 to the same opponents — thrashed 46-14 — but whilst that was a team in decline this one has built up a formidable reputation under Andy Farrell.

Should the world ranked number one Irish beat the All Blacks they would become only the third Tier One nation to win 18 successive Tests. That run began with the historic series win in New Zealand last year when the Irish came from behind to seal it 2-1. "It feels like it is a different group," said Doris at Friday's eve of match press conference.

"It feels like quite a long time since the last one. Neither of us (Dan Sheehan the hooker) were obviously there the last time. "We have built a lot of confidence through some pretty big wins — New Zealand last year, New Zealand at home, South Africa. "There is a lot of belief that has been built in this last period.

"So, we are drawing on that and not looking back too much further," added the 25-year-old No 8. Some have dismissed the present All Blacks squad as an ageing fading force but that is a false impression, said Ireland's attack coach Mike Catt. The 52-year-old — part of the only northern hemisphere side to lift the Webb Ellis trophy with England in 2003 — believes the All Blacks are back to their clinical best.

He puts it down to the hiring last year as attack coach of Joe Schmidt, Farrell's predecessor as Ireland head coach. "What we've seen I think is the good All Blacks of old, really, the New Zealand of old," said Catt. "They are exceptionally dangerous ball in hand.

"I think Joe has definitely brought a physicality at the breakdown and in their ball-carrying. "That was something Joe was massively passionate about with Ireland as well, especially in the wide breakdowns. "Rieko Ioane and these guys are big guys and they put a lot of pressure in those areas."

Saturday's match could bring the curtain down on Irish talisman Johnny Sexton's stellar career should the All Blacks win. "What an unbelievable player and leader he's been for Ireland for so many years," said Doris.

"I think all the players will agree that the standards he sets raises everyone else's game. "It's almost like having another coach on the pitch. "He seems to have a bird's eye view, he seems to see everything regardless of where you are.