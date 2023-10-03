Josua Tuisova, man of the match in Fiji's upset Rugby World Cup win over Australia, missed his seven-year-old son's funeral on Tuesday after opting to stay with his teammates in France, according to Fijian news site Fiji Village. The 29-year-old centre learned of his son Tito's death from his father Isikeli Ratulevu shortly before playing against Georgia on Saturday.

Tuisova helped Fiji turn around a 9-0 half-time deficit into a 17-12 victory against the Georgians, although he was sin-binned a minute from time due to a high tackle. It leaves the Pacific Islanders requiring a point from their final Pool C match with Portugal on Sunday to progress to their third ever quarter-final — and first since 2007 — at the expense of the Australians. Tuisova, who scored a try in the 22-15 pool win over Australia, will be a pivotal player for the Fijians in a likely quarter-final match-up with England, who they beat for the first time at Twickenham in August.

"With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our beloved Tito Micgabraph Donzel Ratulevu," a statement in Fiji read last Friday. "He is the son of Mr Josua Tuisova and Mrs Katarina Ladoge Ramoce.