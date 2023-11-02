LIVE BLOG: WATCH - Springboks Rugby World Cup trophy tour begins

TOUR OF TSHWANE COMES TO AN END The Springbok open top bus came to a stop shortly before 11.30am, as the team boarded a regular bus as they prepared to begin their Johannesburg tour at 2pm.

SIYA MEETS CITY OF TSHWANE MAYOR Siya Kolisi and the team bus made a stop to meet City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink just after 11.15am. After a quick handshake and photo, the scheduled stop had to be cut short as the parade was already running late. CROWDS CONTINUE TO SWELL IN HATFIELD

The scene continued to be chaotic as the Springbok bus moved through Hatfield. #Springboks making their way through Hatfield, Pretoria and fans continue to show their support. pic.twitter.com/yWOvEF2xVF — EWN Sport (@EWNsport) November 2, 2023

SCHOOLCHILDREN LINING THE STREETS IN PRETORIA Hundreds of school children were seen waving and cheering the Springboks as the bus drove through the streets.

SIYA AND THE SPRINGBOKS GOING LIVE ON THE ‘GRAM’ Siya is making sure his followers are not missing out on Instagram, posting videos from the top of the bus.

Thursday marks the start of the Rugby World Cup victory parade of the Springboks, with the festivities kicking off in Pretoria. Springbok fans are in high-spirits outside the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane, as they eagerly await the team to pass-by on their open bus victory parade. #SpringboksRWC #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/FBvVYNJrT2 — Sashin Naidoo (@Sashinn007) November 2, 2023

The Siya Kolisi-led Springboks won their second successive Rugby World Cup title in France over the weekend, beating the All Blacks 12-11 in the final. The Springboks took two days off after arriving back in the country on Tuesday to a rapturous reception in Johannesburg, but on Thursday began their four-day tour to show off their trophy to their adoring fans across the country. For full details on the routes the Springboks trophy tour in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto on Thursday, click here.