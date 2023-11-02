Independent Online
LIVE BLOG: WATCH - Springboks Rugby World Cup trophy tour reaches Joburg

Springbok rugby team captain Siya Kolisi (L) passes the William Webb Ellis Cup to team mate Eben Etzebeth (R) upon the team's arrival in the country after winning the 2023 Rugby World Cup, in Johannesburg

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi holds the Rugby World Cup trophy aloft. Picture: Kim Ludbrook/EPA

Published 26m ago

Share

THE PARTY GOES ON

The festive mood continued as Siya Kolisi and his world champion Springboks make their way through the streets of Johannesburg.

THE WHOLE OF JOBURG ARE IN THE STREETS!

Thousands of South Africans and lined the streets to catch a glimps of the World Cup winning Springboks in Johannesburg!

WHILE THE SPRINGBOKS GET READY TO TAKE JOBURG BY STORM ...

JOBURG IS READY FOR THE SPRINGBOKS!

TOUR OF TSHWANE COMES TO AN END

The Springbok open top bus came to a stop shortly before 11.30am, as the team boarded a regular bus as they prepared to begin their Johannesburg tour at 2pm.

SIYA MEETS CITY OF TSHWANE MAYOR

Siya Kolisi and the team bus made a stop to meet City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink just after 11.15am. After a quick handshake and photo, the scheduled stop had to be cut short as the parade was already running late.

CROWDS CONTINUE TO SWELL IN HATFIELD

The scene continued to be chaotic as the Springbok bus moved through Hatfield.

SCHOOLCHILDREN LINING THE STREETS IN PRETORIA

Hundreds of school children were seen waving and cheering the Springboks as the bus drove through the streets.

SIYA AND THE SPRINGBOKS GOING LIVE ON THE ‘GRAM’

Siya is making sure his followers are not missing out on Instagram, posting videos from the top of the bus.

Fans lining the streets at every point of the route now.

Damian Willemse has still not taken off his match kit from the final over the weekend as the team bus moved through the Pretoria CBD.

AND SO THE TOUR BEGINS ...

Thursday marks the start of the Rugby World Cup victory parade of the Springboks, with the festivities kicking off in Pretoria.

The Siya Kolisi-led Springboks won their second successive Rugby World Cup title in France over the weekend, beating the All Blacks 12-11 in the final.

The Springboks took two days off after arriving back in the country on Tuesday to a rapturous reception in Johannesburg, but on Thursday began their four-day tour to show off their trophy to their adoring fans across the country.

For full details on the routes the Springboks trophy tour in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto on Thursday, click here.

The celebrations on Thursday began with SA President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering a speech at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, once again congratulating the Springboks.

“We salute you and thank you for uniting our nation. You are the symbol of excellence,” said Ramaphosa.

Just after 9.30am, the Springboks gathered on the team bus at the Union buildings and departed shortly after for their victory parade.

