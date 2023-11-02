THE PARTY GOES ON The festive mood continued as Siya Kolisi and his world champion Springboks make their way through the streets of Johannesburg.

TOUR OF TSHWANE COMES TO AN END The Springbok open top bus came to a stop shortly before 11.30am, as the team boarded a regular bus as they prepared to begin their Johannesburg tour at 2pm. SIYA MEETS CITY OF TSHWANE MAYOR

Siya Kolisi and the team bus made a stop to meet City of Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink just after 11.15am. After a quick handshake and photo, the scheduled stop had to be cut short as the parade was already running late. CROWDS CONTINUE TO SWELL IN HATFIELD The scene continued to be chaotic as the Springbok bus moved through Hatfield.

Hundreds of school children were seen waving and cheering the Springboks as the bus drove through the streets. Ya’ll need to calm down: Damian Willemse’s World Cup tattoo gets fans hot under the collar SIYA AND THE SPRINGBOKS GOING LIVE ON THE ‘GRAM’

Siya is making sure his followers are not missing out on Instagram, posting videos from the top of the bus. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siya Kolisi (@siyakolisi)

WATCH: Damian Willemse keeps Springboks’ World Cup party going ... full kit and all! Damian Willemse has still not taken off his match kit from the final over the weekend as the team bus moved through the Pretoria CBD.

Springbok fans are in high-spirits outside the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Tshwane, as they eagerly await the team to pass-by on their open bus victory parade. #SpringboksRWC #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/FBvVYNJrT2 — Sashin Naidoo (@Sashinn007) November 2, 2023 The Siya Kolisi-led Springboks won their second successive Rugby World Cup title in France over the weekend, beating the All Blacks 12-11 in the final.

The Springboks took two days off after arriving back in the country on Tuesday to a rapturous reception in Johannesburg, but on Thursday began their four-day tour to show off their trophy to their adoring fans across the country. For full details on the routes the Springboks trophy tour in Pretoria, Johannesburg and Soweto on Thursday, click here. The celebrations on Thursday began with SA President Cyril Ramaphosa delivering a speech at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, once again congratulating the Springboks.