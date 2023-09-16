LOOK: Counterfeit Springbok jersey sweatshop uncovered in Cape Town

As South Africa stands behind the Springboks for the Rugby World Cup, opportunistic criminals decided to cash in on some rugby action. Police in Cape Town uncovered counterfeit Springbok jerseys at a business premises in Brackenfell on Thursday.

The Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain Frederick van Wyk said police members attached to the Western Cape Commercial Crimes Unit followed up on information received about a premises being used in Brackenfell to counterfeit goods. He said the unit prepared an application for a search warrant of the premises which was presented to the Senior Public Prosecutor and was ultimately approved by a magistrate for execution. "On Thursday, September 14, 2023, the police members executed the search warrant when they entered a local business premises in Fourie Street, Brackenfell.

"They confiscated 67 branded and 50 unbranded Springbok jerseys, 513 cuffs and collars and seven working stations. They arrested and detained two females aged 25 and 47 on a charge of possession of counterfeit goods," van Wyk said. The suspects are expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate's Court soon. In an unrelated incident on the same day, police officers in Robertson in the Western Cape arrested two people, aged 30, after they were found in possession of drugs.

Van Wyk said officers were executing a Vehicle Check Point (VCP) in Voortrekker Road when they signalled the driver of a white VW Police to stop. The driver ignored the instructions and this resulted in members giving chase. The vehicle was pulled over on the corners of Victoria and Barry Streets.

Officers saw the passenger of the vehicle throwing away an object through the window. The object was retrieved and three plastic bags with 1,068 mandrax tables with an estimated street value of R40,680 was seized. The suspects are expected to appear in the Robertson Magistrate's Court once charged.