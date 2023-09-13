The Springboks are pretty covered in terms of their squad depth at the Rugby World Cup. It’s probably only flyhalf and hooker where they are maybe a body or two short in terms of backup. But of those two positions you would think that hooker is probably the one position where the Springboks can’t afford to loose one or both of their two world-class front-line hookers in their pursuit of World Cup glory in France.

Injury to one of the hookers is even more concerning because the ‘third choice’ is Deon Fourie, a wonderful rugby player, but a guy who last played in the No 2 jersey in 2018. But that nightmare scenario has just become very real, as Malcolm Marx has picked up some mysterious injury, which we will apparently only get clarity on over the next couple days ahead of Sunday’s second pool match against Romania.

A quick update from @MattP555 at the Springbok hotel in Toulon where Jacques Nienaber has just announced that Malcolm Marx has suffered an injury today in training 🤕![CDATA[]]>🗣️ pic.twitter.com/1vQau7o6Nc — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 13, 2023 Bongi Mbonambi will pack down at hooker and captain the Springboks against Romania, with Fourie coming off the bench. The 29-year-old Marx is arguably the best hooker on the planet and a massive member of the Springboks squad. Not only does he do his primary job very well, but he has also proven to be an ace poacher at the breakdown and destructive ball-carrier during his 64 Test matches for the Springboks.

Stormers No 2 Joseph Dweba is on the Springboks’ standby list and will replace Marx if their unthinkable does materialise. But before that Fourie will have back Mbonambi up on Saturday.

The Romania clash is probably the best outing Fourie could have asked for to test his sea legs in the middle of the scrum after starring as a relentless openside flank for the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship over the last couple of years. Deon Fourie, though, is confident he can do the job.