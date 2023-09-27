New Zealand make nine changes for crunch Rugby World Cup clash against Italy

New Zealand head coach Ian Foster made nine changes to the All Blacks team announced on Wednesday to face Italy in the Rugby World Cup.
A host of players rested for the crushing 71-3 Pool A victory over Namibia return to the team, while flanker Shannon Frizell is back following injury.
Ardie Savea captains the side from No.8 while Scott Barrett and Brodie Retallick get the nod over Sam Whitelock in the second row.
Aaron Smith and Richie Mo'unga resume the half-back partnership Foster picked for New Zealand's tournament opener, a 27-13 loss to hosts France.
Barrett starts
Jordie Barrett lines up at outside centre with brother Beauden Barrett at full-back.
Young prop Tamiti Williams is due to make his World Cup debut after being named on the bench as Ethan de Groot is suspended.
New Zealand Team (15-1):
Beauden Barrett; Will Jordan, Rieko Ioane, Jordie Barrett, Mark Tele'a; Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith; Ardie Savea (capt), Dalton Papali'i, Shannon Frizell; Scott Barrett, Brodie Retallick; Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu’ungafasi
Replacements: Dane Coles, Tamaiti Williams, Tyrel Lomax, Samuel Whitelock, Sam Cane, Cam Roigard, Damian McKenzie, Anton Lienert-Brown
Coach: Ian Foster (NZL)
