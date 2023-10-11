Our teams can focus on winning World Cups now - SA sports minister Zizi Kodwa as WADA receives appeal from SAIDS

South Africa will no longer have to worry about the possibility of not singing the national anthem and displaying the rainbow flag in upcoming cricket and rugby World Cup matches this week, as the World Anti-Doping Agency have acknowledged it received an appeal from the South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS). The SA minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa confirmed the development on Wednesday.

The minister said in a statement: “The South African Institute for Drug-Free Sport (SAIDS) filed a notice to challenge WADA’s non-compliance declaration against South Africa through the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS). “WADA has confirmed that it has received the formal notification from SAIDS, which disputes the allegation of non-compliance and the proposed consequences.

Non-compliance allegations on hold “WADA has thus stated that the allegation of non-compliance against South Africa is put on hold and the consequences will not apply until a time CAS makes its ruling. “Minister Kodwa said: “I am pleased that the World Anti-Doping Agency consequences have been put on hold. Our nationals sports teams can now focus on winning the World Cups and flying the country’s flag proudly.”

As recently as Monday, the SA government looked set to bear the brunt of missing the WADA deadline for not updating it’s anti-doping legislation. Missing the deadline (which was set for 13 October 2023) would trigger a ban on the world champions' Springboks flying their flag and playing the national anthem for Sunday's crunch quarter-final clash in Paris. One of the few options available to the Springboks to avoid the sanctions was to appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) to buy time.