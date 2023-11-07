RG Snyman caught up in racially charged controversy over tattoo

The Springboks have been the talk of Mzansi over the past few weeks for their Rugby World Cup heroics, which recently culminated in their victory over the All Blacks to claim the William Webb Ellis trophy for a record fourth time. This time around, however, the Springboks have been dragged into a controversial firestorm after an image began to make the rounds of giant lock RG Snyman sporting a tattoo of what some X users believe to be the late Afrikaner nationalist Eugene Terre’Blanche.

“I Hate to agree with Malema but this dude literally has a Eugene Terre'blanche tattoo 🤔😩😩😩,” tweeted @AlienMzansi. The post immediately started making the rounds and has thus far been viewed over half a million times.

I Hate to agree with Malema but this dude literally has a Uegene Terre'blanche tattoo 🤔😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/P04ryBt60B — Alien 🇿🇦 (@AlienMzansi) November 6, 2023 Initially, fans jumped on the bandwagon and criticised the Bok for the tattoo. However, it quickly appeared that the tattoo was not in fact one of the controversial Terre’Blanche. A screenshot of a post in which tattoo artist Tony shared a close-up of the tattoo and the inspiration behind it has also since been widely shared on X.

“A work in progress on the Springbok lock and all round great guy @rgsnyman Sitting like a rock for this Viking inspired piece. Still lots to do, adding more work around and finishing the top with some colour. Thanks for watching, hope you like?” he posted. Stop it with your lies. pic.twitter.com/0H7zY1MUXk — Chef LeoSam (@LeoSam_SA) November 6, 2023

Comments under the original post from @AlienMzanis have seen many criticise him for spreading fake news. “Don't you guys get tired of playing the race card😩 You are so desperate for something to cry about so much that if you don't find it, you create it,” tweeted @leraton_. “Ever since the Springboks won, you guys have been so desperate to be woke and have some Steve Biko moment here on Twitter.”

Don't you guys get tired of playing the race card😩



You are so desperate for something to cry about so much that if you don't find it, you create it



Ever since the springboks won you guys have been so desperate to be woke and have some Steve Biko moment here on Twitter — N̸T̸S̸H̸I̸E̸N̸G̸🉐️ (@LeratoN_) November 6, 2023 @isephara added, “On the left: Eugene Terreblance