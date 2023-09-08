The Rugby World Cup is finally upon us and we are just hours away from the first match of the much-anticipated tournament. The curtain will be raised at 8pm on Friday, before the mouthwatering clash between hosts France and the All Blacks at 9pm.

Now like most you might be asking yourselves, where you can watch all the action? Well as a South African the only way you can see all the entertainment will be if you have DStv ... At the start of the week it was unclear whether the competition will be televised on the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC), that has somewhat been rectified but a lot of South Africans will not be able to watch the Springboks as they look to defend their World Cup title.

A total of 16 games will be broadcast after Multichoice and the national broadcaster, with the help of SA Sports Minister Zizi Kodwa were able to settle on a deal. However if you are an Open View HD user, you will be unable to watch the games. Which means over 3 million viewers will not be to see Siya Kolisi-led Boks in action. It is also important to remember that if you are streaming the game and it’s not via a the DStv streaming app, it is illegal. This could be solved if you are willing to pay for two months subscription to the service as the World Cup runs over 51 days.