Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Independent Online | Sport
Search IOL
IOLSportAthleticsBoxingMMACyclingCricketGolfRugbySoccerPSLTennis
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Sunday, September 17, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

Samoa's Lima Sopoaga makes emotional appeal for return of cherished kicking tee held since age 14

Samoa's flyhalf Lima Sopoaga passes the ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Chile at Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux

Samoa's flyhalf Lima Sopoaga passes the ball during their Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Chile at Stade de Bordeaux in Bordeaux. Photo: Romain Perrocheau/AFP

Published 3h ago

Share

Samoa fly-half Lima Sopoaga said on Sunday he was still looking for his decade-old kicking tee after this weekend's 43-10 Rugby World Cup win over Chile.

Ex-New Zealand playmaker Sopoaga, 32, confirmed the item was still lost after taking to social media following Saturday's victory in Bordeaux, where he used it to slot a late conversion.

"Could whoever took my goal kicking tee from the field please give it back to me," Sopoaga posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"I'll even pay you for it. I've had it since I was 14 years old," he added.

The former Highlanders and Lyon outside-half has received support from the sport's governing body.

"Let's #FindTheTee," World Rugby's chief communications officer Dominic Rumbles said on the same platform on Sunday.

"We will provide some #RWC2023 merch for the safe return of Lima's tee," he added.

Sopoaga is benefitting from a rule change by World Rugby allowing him to feature for Samoa after a stand-down period following the last of his 16 All Blacks appearances in 2017.

The Pacific Islanders' next game is against Argentina on Friday in Saint-Etienne before also facing Japan and England in Pool D.

AFP

Related Topics:

RWC 2023RugbyRugbyWorldCup