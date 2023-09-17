Samoa's Lima Sopoaga makes emotional appeal for return of cherished kicking tee held since age 14

Samoa fly-half Lima Sopoaga said on Sunday he was still looking for his decade-old kicking tee after this weekend's 43-10 Rugby World Cup win over Chile. Ex-New Zealand playmaker Sopoaga, 32, confirmed the item was still lost after taking to social media following Saturday's victory in Bordeaux, where he used it to slot a late conversion.

The former Highlanders and Lyon outside-half has received support from the sport's governing body. "Let's #FindTheTee," World Rugby's chief communications officer Dominic Rumbles said on the same platform on Sunday.

"We will provide some #RWC2023 merch for the safe return of Lima's tee," he added. Sopoaga is benefitting from a rule change by World Rugby allowing him to feature for Samoa after a stand-down period following the last of his 16 All Blacks appearances in 2017. Let’s #FindTheTee



