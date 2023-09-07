Springbok fans rejoice ... Rugby World Cup to be broadcast on SABC

In turn of events the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) looks set to televise games from the Rugby World Cup which begins in just over a day on Friday. On Monday, it still wasn’t clear if the SABC would be able to broadcast games as SuperSport own the rights to the tournament, and according to reports, the SABC would have to pay an amount in the region of $2 million (R37.79 million) to televise the Springboks’ games on the national broadcaster.

The public broadcaster released a short statement on X - the social media platform formerly known as Twitter: “The SABC can confirm that the Corporation has been in constant engagements with Multichoice and has met all their requirements to conclude the agreement regarding the Rugby World Cup 2023. At this stage, the SABC is awaiting feedback from Multichoice.” The details of the deal have not yet been revealed but according to reports the Springboks pool games will be shown. With one quarter-final, one semi-final and the final broadcast.

Sport Minister Zizi Kodwa earlier this week said he had engaged with Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Mondli Gungubele, and with SABC Acting CEO Nada Wotshela, SABC COO Ian Plaatjes and SABC Head of Sport Keletso Totlhanyo, on the 2023 Rugby World Cup broadcasting rights matter between the SABC and SuperSport. He shared his concern that ‘millions of South Africans may be unable to watch the Rugby World Cup should the SABC not be able to broadcast matches in the tournament’. The Boks will get their title defence under way against Scotland in Marseille on Sunday. Kick-off for that game is 5.45pm (SA time).