Springbok ratings: Makazole Mapimpi, Cobus Reinach score hat-tricks as Boks overpower Romania

15 Willie le Roux — He set up Mapimpi’s first try brilliantly with a switch pass but it was downhill from there. He dropped the ball after taking an up and under and was about to pass. He was twice steamrolled by the Romanian winger. Recovered to make a fine pass for the Mapimpi hat-trick and score a try of his own. (5) 14 Grant Williams — Looked out of position with his aerial challenges. With the ball in hand, he showed blistering pace to score his tries. (7) 13 Canan Moodie — The rising star looked slick when he got the ball but that didn’t happen often enough. He showed his inexperience at outside centre when he had an excellent break but butchered the pass to unmarked support runners by holding on too long. (6)

12 Andre Esterhuizen — The blockbuster barged over the gain line with ease but he could have been busier. Dropped a pass at the end. (6) 11 Makazola Mapimpi — Good finishing from the veteran and he enjoyed a series of fine breaks. Looked very dangerous. Great hat-trick. (9) 𝗠𝗔𝗞𝗔𝗭𝗢𝗟𝗘 𝗠𝗔𝗣𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗜 takes the Man of the Match award 🌟



Another try fest for the people's champ! 🔥



💻 Stream the #RWC2023 here: https://t.co/bDeiretgWPpic.twitter.com/WQyXmqwZyd — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 17, 2023

10 Damian Willemse — He missed his first conversion attempt before settling down to have a strong game back at flyhalf. Was menacing each time he touched the ball. (7) 9 Cobus Reinach — Played with his typical swagger and almost predictably he scored the opening try, and he just kept on going with his terrier-like attacking for his second hat-trick in World Cups. (9) 8 Duane Vermeulen — He carried strongly and ran some very good support lines as the classic No 8 that he is. Strong game in a full 80-minute shift. (7)

7 Kwagga Smith — There are few greater engines in the game. Smith thrived in the loose and set up two of the tries. (7) 6 Marco van Staden — He bustled about with strength and power, making metres each time he had the ball. Unlucky to have a try disallowed. Even threw the ball into the line-out towards the end. (8) Not bad for your first line-out in international rugby ✅🎯#RWC2023 | #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/kKhSVNWvVO — SuperSport Rugby (@SSRugby) September 17, 2023

5 Marvin Orie — Started with a line-out fumble but recovered to have a typically busy game. (7) 4 Jean Kleyn — The former Irish international is an honest toiler. He got through a mountain of unglamorous work. Dropped a simple pass that he will want to forget and went in too high in a tackle. (6). 3 Trevor Nyakane — Came into the starting line-up late when Vincent Koch went down in the warm-up and made the most of the unscheduled opportunity with a strong all-round game.(7)

2 Bongo Mbonambi — He was at the centre of a massive scrummaging effort but twice overcooked his line-out throws. (6) 1 Ox Nche — The loosehead thrived in the forward exchanges. He scrummed well and was busy in the loose. (7) Replacements: Deon Fourie — Came on at half-time and settled into hooker with ease. (7); RG Snyman — Made a telling impact. On two occasions he fashioned unlikely steals with his impossibly long reach. (8); Faf de Klerk — He looked comfortable at 10. He won’t have much easier games to play there but he has been blooded there. (7)