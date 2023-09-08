Springboks grannies share the love and family secrets in new online series #TheGranBoks

It seems like everyone is feeling the hype as the nation and the worldwide community waits in anticipation for the Rugby World Cup to commence on Friday night. Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi and Franco Mostert's grannies are going viral with in a new online series about the real stories of the men in green and gold.

The #TheGranBoks, as it is aptly called, is a branded content series from Castle Lager. The #GranBoks is a beautiful and wholesome series that aims for South Africans to raise a glass and celebrate the OG matriarchs in the Springboks lives: their grandmothers. Castle Lager Brand Director, Wendy Bedforth said: “We sat down with Malcolm Marx's granny Melody, Franco Mostert's oumas Martie, Riana, and Gerda, and Bongi Mbonambi's gogo Themba, and they offered us the most unique and personal perspectives.”

According to Bedforth, the grannies revealed how the men are heroes, not because of their successes, but rather because they are their grandsons. The series will roll-out over a three-week period, with an English, Zulu and Afrikaans episode, respectively. In the first episode of The Granboks, Malcom Marx’s grandmother, Melody Anderson, said she has been watching him play since he was 15.

“Malcolm became another person when he was on the rugby field,” she said highlighting his footwork and sense of focus on the field. The octogenarian also details how she watches matches with her three best friends with drinks or tea. She describes herself as “old-fashioned” as she is adamant she doesn't want a cellphone and prefers and loves it when Malcolm rings her to chat on her landline.