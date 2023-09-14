The Springboks’ chances of defending their Rugby World Cup title has taken an asteroid-sized hit after star hooker Malcolm Marx was ruled out of the tournament with injury on Thursday. The 29-year-old Marx, arguably the best hooker on the planet and a massive member of the Springboks squad, broke down with a reported lame leg this week ahead of Sunday's second pool match against Romania.

SA Rugby has yet to confirm the tournament-ending injury, but according to reports Marx suffered a knee injury. Stormers No 2 Joseph Dweba is on the Springboks’ standby list and could replace Marx in the squad.

Bongi Mbonambi was on Wednesday selected to start and lead a much-changed Springboks side against Romania. He will now become the Boks’ first-choice hooker. Deon Fourie, who hasn’t played hooker since 2018, will be on the bench against Romania, with the Springboks hoping that nothing serious happens to their remaining hookers in the team.