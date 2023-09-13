Independent Online
Wednesday, September 13, 2023

That’s a lot of beef … Who are the five heaviest Springboks at the Rugby World Cup?

South Africa's prop Trevor Nyakane (R) is pulled by South Africa's prop Thomas du Toit (L), South Africa's prop Trevor Nyakane (3rd L), South Africa's prop Vincent Koch (C) take part in a training session in Biguglia near Bastia on the French Mediterranean island of Corsica

The defending Rugby World Cup champions - the Springboks - are one of the favourites at this year’s edition, and it’s no surprise then that they have some of the heaviest players at the tournament among their forwards. Seen here: Trevor Nyakane with the ball. Picture: Pascal Pochard-Casabianca/AFP

Published 1h ago

Share

It’s no secret that the defending Rugby World Cup champions the Springboks are one of the favourites at this year’s edition, but they also boast some of the heaviest players at the tournament.

While they don’t lay claim to the heaviest player at the World Cup, with that distinction going to Tonga prop Ben Tameifuna as he tips the scales at 151kg, the Springboks do have some very heavy hitters among their forwards.

French prop Uini Atonio is second on the list at 147kg, while Malherbe comes in at 123kg.

Here are the five heaviest Springboks at the tournament at captain Siya Kolisi’s disposal.

1. Frans Malherbe - 123 kg

A member of the 2019 RWC-winning squad, the 32-year-old has played 64 matches for the Springboks. The tighthead prop didn’t have the best showing in the Springboks’ first game of this year’s RWC, having been pinned down at the scrum on a number of occasions. That won’t stop Malherbe though, as he will aim to find his best form by the knock-out stages.

2. Jean Kleyn - 121 kg

The new Springbok forward could easily be mistaken for a small house, as he also stands at 2.03m. The 30-year-old lock played for Ireland at the previous World Cup, and the Johannesburg-born man must have been green with envy as he watched the Springboks win the Webb Ellis trophy. The 30-year-old Kleyn is also the loose forward in the Bok team.

3. Trevor Nyakane - 120 kg

At 34, the veteran Springbok prop of 64 matches is likely playing in his last Rugby World Cup. However, Nyakane already said he always dreamt of playing in one World Cup, but never three. That being said, his World Cup journey has been anything but sweet - losing in the semi-finals in 2015 and picking up a tournament-ending injury in his first game of the 2019 edition.

4. Steven Kitshoff 120 kg

Another front rower beefing up the scrum, Kitshoff was also part of the victorious Bok side in 2019. The 31-year-old has 79 Springbok caps to his name, including appearing in every game for the Springboks in the previous World Cup.

5. Eben Etzebeth 119 kg

The ‘angry eyes’ enforcer comes in at just under 120kg, but his weight will be of little concern to Springbok fans as he picked up a shoulder injury in his side’s opening win over Scotland last week. Though Etzebeth was initially ruled out of action for just 10 days, exactly when the 116-Test veteran will return to the Springboks, remains to be seen.

@Golfhackno1

IOL Sport

