The dark side of rugby fever: How cybercriminals target fans in 2023 Rugby World Cup

The highly anticipated 2023 Rugby World Cup is finally here, and excitement among fans worldwide is palpable. As enthusiasts gear up for the epic sporting event set in France, many are on the hunt for tickets to witness the action firsthand.

However, amidst this hype and fervour, cybercriminals are ready to exploit unsuspecting fans in search of last-minute deals. Anna Collard, SVP Content Strategy and Evangelist at KnowBe4 AFRICA, says the cybercriminals approach is deceptive and manipulative and can leave innocent fans vulnerable to phishing, fraud, and scams. What do these cybercriminals do? The techniques entail using targeted advertisements embedded with malicious code and enticing fans with promises of discounted tickets.

They also create counterfeit websites disguised as free streaming services. South Africans are urged to learn the difference between legitimate ticket vendors and fraudulent websites. It is important to highlight that there is only one official website for purchasing tickets this year, so if it is that official site, close the tab immediately.

Fraudulent websites are dangerous not only because they sell counterfeit tickets but also because they can use your financial information for further scams. We can all understand how excitement and FOMO can drive us to do crazy things sometimes. But these emotions can make one susceptible to making mistakes online, so always make sure to check a website's URL before entering personal information for online purchases and verifying a company's credentials. Steer clear of “free” streaming sites As the saying goes, if it's too good to be true, it probably is.

This applies to streaming the games too. Even though opting for those "free" streaming sites is tempting, you are paying for malware and other potential threats. Collard points out that seeking free streaming options exposes viewers to a different kind of threat. Many supposedly "free" streaming sites are infested with malware and may even request credit card details under false pretences, only to provide no access to the stream. Fake streaming sites are meticulously designed to appear authentic, making it easy for unsuspecting individuals to fall victim to scams. Cybercriminals are heavily capitalising on the rising costs of satellite and streaming services, exploiting the desire of fans to watch matches in real time.