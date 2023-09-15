The Springboks are playing on Sunday and you don’t want a blue Monday. Here’s how to prevent a hangover

Last Sunday, the Springboks played their first Rugby World Cup match and went on to beat the Scottish in a tense showdown. While South Africans don’t really need a good reason to throw back a couple of beers, watching our team win their first match was indeed a special occasion.

However, because the match was on a Sunday, many supporters suffered the next day. Nursing a hangover while trying to get through a blue Monday is double trouble. This weekend the Bokke are once again playing on a Sunday and if you intend to go out to watch the game, then best you follow these preventative measures to reduce the chances of a terrible hangover.

The last thing you need on a Monday morning is a hangover. Picture: Pexels Polina Tankilevitch Drink water Drink lots of water. While this is an everyday rule for maintaining a healthy body, it’s even more vital when you’re out boozing.

Because alcohol is a diuretic, it causes one to need to urinate which puts one at risk of becoming dehydrated. Dehydration contributes to symptoms like headache, fatigue and dry mouth. A good rule is to drink a glass of water between drinks and to have at least one big glass of water before going to sleep.

Choose your booze wisely Avoid alcoholic drinks with high amounts of congeners. Alcoholic drinks with high amounts of congeners increase the intensity of hangovers.

Avoid high-congeners such as whiskey, cognac and tequila. Bourbon whiskey is exceptionally high in congeners. Opt for low-congeners like vodka, gin and rum. Vodka contains the least congeners. Eat something!