Traditional French dishes you have to try when you’re in France

Rugby fanatics have flocked to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.
The first match is on Friday with the host country facing New Zealand.
By now people who are there for the major sporting event have already settled in and are eager to explore what the country has to offer.
If you’re a foodie, here are popular dishes, other than croissants, you have to try.
Ratatouille
Ratatouille is a traditional Provençal vegetable stew featuring eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. It is characterised by its warmth and complex flavours.
Steak tartare
If you haven’t tried this dish before, be warned, it’s not for everyone. It’s a classic French dish consisting of finely ground raw beef served with chopped onions, capers, and seasoning. It’s an appetizer that is served with toast or crackers.
Coq au Vin
Coq au Vin, which means ‘Rooster in Wine’ is another classic French dish that is made with chicken which is braised in red wine, mushrooms, onions, and herbs.
Confit de Canard
A dish that is popular in the southwestern region of France, Confit (which means to preserve) de Canard is duck leg slowly cooked in its own fat until tender and then crisped in the oven.
Escargots de Bourgogne
If you haven’t tried snails yet, then you’re in the right place to do so. Escargots de Bourgogne is prepared snails cooked with garlic, butter, and parsley. It's a must-try French delicacy.
Bouillabaisse
If you love fish then you have to try the Bouillabaisse. It’s a flavourful fish stew originating from Marseille, made with various types of fish, shellfish, and aromatic herbs.
Tarte Tatin
If you have a sweet tooth and want to try something other than the delicious pastries generally on offer, then try the Tarte Tatin. It’s an upside-down caramelised apple tart with a buttery pastry crust. It's typically served with a dollop of crème fraîche.
IOL