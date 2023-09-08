Traditional French dishes you have to try when you’re in France

Rugby fanatics have flocked to France for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. The first match is on Friday with the host country facing New Zealand.

By now people who are there for the major sporting event have already settled in and are eager to explore what the country has to offer. If you’re a foodie, here are popular dishes, other than croissants, you have to try. Ratatouille

Ratatouille is a traditional Provençal vegetable stew featuring eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes. It is characterised by its warmth and complex flavours. Ratatouille. Picture: Pexels Codrin Alex Steak tartare If you haven’t tried this dish before, be warned, it’s not for everyone. It’s a classic French dish consisting of finely ground raw beef served with chopped onions, capers, and seasoning. It’s an appetizer that is served with toast or crackers.

Coq au Vin Coq au Vin, which means ‘Rooster in Wine’ is another classic French dish that is made with chicken which is braised in red wine, mushrooms, onions, and herbs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cooking With Wine (@cooking_with_wine) Confit de Canard

A dish that is popular in the southwestern region of France, Confit (which means to preserve) de Canard is duck leg slowly cooked in its own fat until tender and then crisped in the oven. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Minister of FrenchFood Thomas Clément (@ministry_of_frenchfood) Escargots de Bourgogne If you haven’t tried snails yet, then you’re in the right place to do so. Escargots de Bourgogne is prepared snails cooked with garlic, butter, and parsley. It's a must-try French delicacy.

Bouillabaisse If you love fish then you have to try the Bouillabaisse. It’s a flavourful fish stew originating from Marseille, made with various types of fish, shellfish, and aromatic herbs. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Denny Imbroisi 🇮![CDATA[]]>🇹 (@dennyimbroisi) Tarte Tatin