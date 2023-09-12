WATCH: From mistaken identity to dodging security … Springboks loving brothers living their best life at the Rugby World Cup

Two Springbok fans, Andrew and Robert Cunningham, are living the dream — watching their beloved team in action at the Rugby World Cup in France — and are documenting their journey every step of the way. Posting plenty updates on their Instagram page twobrothersandtheboks, admittedly as they learn how to use the social media app as they go, the pair are travelling around France in an RV (camper van) following the Springboks in their quest to defend their Rugby World Cup title.

With the Springboks winning their opening game against Scotland, the two brothers seem set to be away from their family for several weeks if all goes according to plan for South Africa. In fact, their journey got off to an amusing start when they were preparing to fly to Marseille, they were mistaken for Springbok Sevens players.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew and Robert Cunningham (@twobrothersandtheboks) In a later post, they revealed a neat little trick for getting through passport control quickly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew and Robert Cunningham (@twobrothersandtheboks) Once they made it to France, they had a rather ‘tense’ brush with the team security of the Namibia rugby side at their hotel. “When we tried to take pictures with the team the very big security guard told us to leave.”