WATCH: Injured Makazole Mapimpi, Malcolm Marx get emotional welcome as they rejoin Springboks in France

Injured Springboks Makazole Mapimpi and Malcolm Marx received an emotional welcome as they rejoined the squad in Paris ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup final. The Springboks will take on the All Blacks in the French capital as they bid to win back-to-back titles, and become the first team to win the tournament four times.

On their journey to the final, the men in green and gold were unfortunate to lose Mapimpi and Marx, who both played a crucial role in helping the team win in Yokohama four years ago. Hooker Marx sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in training, and missed the Pool B game against Ireland.

Marx’s injury opened the door for Handre Pollard, who was called in after recovering from his injury. Pollard then went on to play a key role in the Springboks beating hosts France and England in the quarter- and semi-finals. After scoring a hat-trick in the game against Romania, Mapimpi’s tournament came to an end when he fractured his cheekbone against Tonga. He was replaced by another 2019 star in Lukhanyo Am.

After they left the team, Director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said they would rejoin the team should they make it all the way to the tournament decider. On Friday, that’s what happened, and the two players were welcomed back into the Springbok camp by their teammates ahead of the final. Should the Springboks win on Saturday, Marx and Mapimpi are expected to receive Rugby World Cup winners’ medals, and a share of the team bonus.